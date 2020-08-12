Joyce Thornton
Feb. 3, 1939 - August 8, 2020
SOUTH BEND, IN - Joyce A. Thornton, 81, passed away on August 8, 2020 in South Bend, Indiana.
Joyce was born on February 3, 1939 in South Bend to Kenneth Yost and Helen (Haas) Yost.
Surviving Joyce are her daughters, Christine Griggs of Mishawaka and Theresa Gallegos-Hughes of Mishawaka; son, Rich (Angela) Thornton of Osceola; brother, Alfred (Patty) Yost of South Bend; sister, Dalene (Jerry) Thomas of Greenville, OH; and six grandchildren, Joshua (Jennifer) Griggs, Zachary Griggs, Jacques (Jennifer) Gallegos, Breanna Gallegos, Kyle (Kate) Thornton, and Kody (Koral) Thornton. Joyce is also survived by nine great-grandchildren.
Preceding Joyce in death are her parents, son Kent Thornton, and brother Dale Yost.
Joyce worked at South Bend Osteopathic Hospital for 26 years as a nurse. Joyce had a love of dancing with her friends. She also had a passion for genealogy research. She loved her family more than life!
Due to current public health and safety standards for COVID-19, social distancing will be enforced and face masks required.
Visitation will be on Thursday, August 13 from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm at Hahn Funeral Home, Mishawaka. A memorial service will be held immediately following at Hahn Funeral Home with Pastor Greg Jaggers officiating. Burial will follow at Southlawn Cemetery, South Bend.
