1/1
Joyce Thornton
1939 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Joyce's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Joyce Thornton

Feb. 3, 1939 - August 8, 2020

SOUTH BEND, IN - Joyce A. Thornton, 81, passed away on August 8, 2020 in South Bend, Indiana.

Joyce was born on February 3, 1939 in South Bend to Kenneth Yost and Helen (Haas) Yost.

Surviving Joyce are her daughters, Christine Griggs of Mishawaka and Theresa Gallegos-Hughes of Mishawaka; son, Rich (Angela) Thornton of Osceola; brother, Alfred (Patty) Yost of South Bend; sister, Dalene (Jerry) Thomas of Greenville, OH; and six grandchildren, Joshua (Jennifer) Griggs, Zachary Griggs, Jacques (Jennifer) Gallegos, Breanna Gallegos, Kyle (Kate) Thornton, and Kody (Koral) Thornton. Joyce is also survived by nine great-grandchildren.

Preceding Joyce in death are her parents, son Kent Thornton, and brother Dale Yost.

Joyce worked at South Bend Osteopathic Hospital for 26 years as a nurse. Joyce had a love of dancing with her friends. She also had a passion for genealogy research. She loved her family more than life!

Due to current public health and safety standards for COVID-19, social distancing will be enforced and face masks required.

Visitation will be on Thursday, August 13 from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm at Hahn Funeral Home, Mishawaka. A memorial service will be held immediately following at Hahn Funeral Home with Pastor Greg Jaggers officiating. Burial will follow at Southlawn Cemetery, South Bend.

To leave the family an online condolence, please visit www.hahnfuneralhomes.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Aug. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
13
Visitation
11:00 - 01:00 PM
Hahn Funeral Home
Send Flowers
AUG
13
Memorial service
Hahn Funeral Home
Send Flowers
AUG
13
Burial
Southlawn Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Hahn Funeral Home
505 W. 8th Street
Mishawaka, IN 46544
574 255-1474
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Hahn Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved