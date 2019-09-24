|
|
Juanita L. Osborne
Mar. 16, 1925 - Sept. 21, 2019
MISHAWAKA, IN - Juanita L. Osborne, age 94 of Mishawaka, passed away Saturday, September 21, 2019 at Golden Living Center. Juanita was born March 16, 1925 in Bluffton, Indiana. On February 7, 1942, she married Richard Osborne in Mishawaka. He preceded her in death, passing away on September 11, 1987.
Surviving are her children William “Bill” (Susan) Osborne of Osceola, Randy (Kathie) Osborne of Mishawaka, John (Rose) Osborne of Las Vegas, Nevada and Kathy Phelps of Mishawaka. Also surviving are 11 grandchildren, 32 great-grandchildren and 5 great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents William and Theressa May Ochsenrider and her son Larry Osborne.
Visitation will be held from 6-8 pm Wednesday, September 25, 2019 at Cruz Family Funeral Home in Osceola. There will also be one hour of visitation prior to the 11:00 am funeral service on Thursday, September 26, 2019 at Twin Branch Bible Church in Mishawaka. Interment will follow in Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens, Osceola.
Juanita was a homemaker. She was also a long-time member of the Twin Branch Bible Church where she volunteered her time to various activities in the church. In her free time, she enjoyed cleaning her home, collecting turtles, and camping with her husband Richard. Most of all, she enjoyed spending time with her children, grandchildren and great- grandchildren.
In her memory, donations may be made to Twin Branch Bible Church. To leave an online condolence, light a virtual candle, or view Juanita's memorial video tribute, please visit our website at www.CruzFamilyFH.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Sept. 24, 2019