Juanita Stephenson
Nov. 8, 1929 - Jan. 24, 2020
NILES, MI - Mrs. Juanita Stephenson, 90, passed away peacefully at her home during the very early hours of January 24, 2020. She was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend who will be greatly missed by all who knew her. In addition to her parents and her husbands, Ollie B. White and Curly J. Stephenson, Juanita was preceded in death by eight siblings: Floyd Robinson, Veltan Robinson, Odie Robinson, Rebecca Benton, Gill Robinson, Coolidge Robinson, Ruthell Bonds and Eloise Mitchell.
Left to cherish Juanita's memory are her children: Raymond White of Niles, MI, Marilyn Fouche of South Bend, IN, Ronnie (Barbara) White of South Bend, IN, and Sharon (Terry) James of South Bend, IN, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, as well as a host of loving family members and friends.
A Celebration of Life will be held for Juanita Stephenson at 2:00 PM on Sunday, February 2, 2020 at South Bend First Seventh-Day Adventist Church, 1936 E. Altgeld St., South Bend, IN. Friends may visit with the family one hour prior to the service. The interment will be at 11:00 AM on Monday, February 3, 2020 at Highland Cemetery. Palmer Funeral Homes - West Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements. Online expressions of sympathy may be left at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Jan. 30, 2020