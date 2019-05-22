Judith A. Adam



Jan. 8, 1940 - May 18, 2019



CASSOPOLIS, MI - Judith A. Adam, age 79, of Cassopolis, died peacefully Saturday, May 18, 2019 in her residence.



She was born January 8, 1940 in Terre Haute, Indiana, the third of six children of Barney and Wilma Barnett. She married Jack Eugene Adam June 29, 1961 in Cassopolis, Michigan. After almost forty-six years of marriage, he preceded her in death April 12, 2007.



Judy loved her family and enjoyed watching the grandchildren and great-grandchildren in their various activities. Her children remember that the family did a lot of camping while they were growing up. Judy made a lot of friends during the time she lived in Florida. She liked watching sports, especially tennis.



Judith will be greatly missed by family and friends. She is survived by one daughter, Beth (Douglas) Westrick; two sons, Bruce (Dawn) Adam and Dirk (Nicky) Adam, all of Cassopolis; eleven grandchildren, Desiree (Rob) Litty, Jessica (Kyle) Rohdy, Morgan Adam, Dustin Adam, Derek (Amanda) Adam, Dirk Adam, Krista (Cory) Harding, Brendan Westrick, Jenna (Rick) Hayden, Zane Scott, and Paige Scott; five great-grandchildren, Aubrey Adam, Jack Adam, Laura Adam, Carson Harding, and Henry Hayden; two sisters, Sherry Hilden of Dowagiac and Janice (David) Evans of South Bend; three brothers, Royce (Linda) Barnett of Oceanside, California, Norton (Barbara) Barnett of White Pigeon, and Bradley (Janet) Barnett of Marcellus; special family member, Sharilyn (Jim) Burrow; and a host of nieces and nephews.



In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by one son, Jack Edward Adam; and one granddaughter, Megan Adam.



Family and friends will gather Tuesday, May 28, 2019 from 9:30 a.m. until time of service at 11:00 a.m. in Connelly Chapel Wagner Family Funerals, 202 North Broadway Street, Cassopolis, with the Reverend Dr. Thomas Stout officiating.



Mrs. Adam's remains will be laid to rest beside her beloved husband in Prospect Hill Cemetery in Cassopolis, Michigan.



The family prefers contributions in memory of Judith be made to the donor's choice.



The family prefers contributions in memory of Judith be made to the donor's choice.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Connelly Chapel Wagner Family Funerals, Cassopolis.