Judith A. Bikowski
1943 - 2020
Judith A. Bikowski

July 16, 1943 - July 22, 2020

MISHAWAKA, IN - Judith A. Bikowski, 77, of Mishawaka, Indiana passed away at 4:05 a.m. Wednesday, July 22, 2020, in Sprenger Heath Care. Judith was born on July 16, 1943 in South Bend, Indiana to Clement and Rose (Rypnicki) Walkowski, and was a lifelong resident. On June 6, 1964, in St. Stanislaus Church, South Bend, Indiana, she married John P. Bikowski, who preceded her in death on January 10, 2011. Judith is survived by her children, Sara (Tim) Hecklinski of Memphis, Tennessee, Joseph (Sherry) Bikowski of South Bend, Indiana, and Greg (Dawn) Bikowski of Athens, Ohio; four grandchildren, Dylan Bikowski, Kyla VanDerWeide (Tyler), and Alex and Sam Bikowski; two brothers, Jim Walkowski of Colorado Springs, Colorado and Tom (Brenda) Walkowski of South Bend, Indiana; her special niece, Terri Lemert and her special nephew, Tom Walkowski both of South Bend, Indiana. A private family service will be held at a later date. Judith was a member of St. John the Baptist Parish. She loved to shop and read. She was an animal lover and spent a lot of time feeding the birds, squirrels, and pampering her spoiled cat, “Ferris.” Judith especially loved spending time with her family. Memorial contributions may be directed to the American Cancer Society. Kaniewski Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. To send online condolences, please visit kaniewski.com.


Published in South Bend Tribune on Jul. 26, 2020.
