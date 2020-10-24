1/1
Judith A. DuBois
Judith A. DuBois

Oct. 28, 1939 - Oct. 22, 2020

NAPPANEE, IN -

Judith A. DuBois, age 80, of Nappanee, passed away surrounded by family at 1:39 a.m., Thursday, October 22, 2020 at her residence. She was born October 28, 1939 in Elkhart to Lloyd and Myrtle (Copsey) Kreighbaum. Judith was a Jimtown High School graduate. On February 21, 1958 she married James A. DuBois in Elkhart. She was a lifetime area resident of Nappanee and Mishawaka. She was an Avon Consultant for many years and clerked at Dutch Village Auctions. Judith was a partner in Bec's Country Splendor and a homemaker. She loved antiques and collecting stamps and buttons. She loved and enjoyed spending time with family. She was a joy to all who knew her.

Surviving are her husband, James A. DuBois of Nappanee; son, Jeff DuBois of Mishawaka; daughters, Jeanne (Earl) Naue of Nappanee and Julie (Mario) Mast of Nappanee, four grandchildren, five step-grandchildren, five great-grandchildren, and nine step-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, Lloyd and Myrtle Kreighbaum; and sisters, Cheryl Owens and Jeanne Stanfield.

Private graveside services will take place. Pastor Matt Maloney will officiate.

Memorial contributions may be given to Goshen Home Care & Hospice.

Arrangements are with Thompson-Lengacher & Yoder Funeral Home, Nappanee.

Published in South Bend Tribune on Oct. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
Thompson-Lengacher & Yoder Funeral Home
950 N. Main St
Nappanee, IN 46550-1002
(574) 773-3173
