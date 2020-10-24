Judith A. DuBois



Oct. 28, 1939 - Oct. 22, 2020



NAPPANEE, IN -



Judith A. DuBois, age 80, of Nappanee, passed away surrounded by family at 1:39 a.m., Thursday, October 22, 2020 at her residence. She was born October 28, 1939 in Elkhart to Lloyd and Myrtle (Copsey) Kreighbaum. Judith was a Jimtown High School graduate. On February 21, 1958 she married James A. DuBois in Elkhart. She was a lifetime area resident of Nappanee and Mishawaka. She was an Avon Consultant for many years and clerked at Dutch Village Auctions. Judith was a partner in Bec's Country Splendor and a homemaker. She loved antiques and collecting stamps and buttons. She loved and enjoyed spending time with family. She was a joy to all who knew her.



Surviving are her husband, James A. DuBois of Nappanee; son, Jeff DuBois of Mishawaka; daughters, Jeanne (Earl) Naue of Nappanee and Julie (Mario) Mast of Nappanee, four grandchildren, five step-grandchildren, five great-grandchildren, and nine step-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, Lloyd and Myrtle Kreighbaum; and sisters, Cheryl Owens and Jeanne Stanfield.



Private graveside services will take place. Pastor Matt Maloney will officiate.



Memorial contributions may be given to Goshen Home Care & Hospice.



Arrangements are with Thompson-Lengacher & Yoder Funeral Home, Nappanee.





Published in South Bend Tribune on Oct. 24, 2020.