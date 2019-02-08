Home

Bubb Funeral Chapel
3910 N. Main
Mishawaka, IN 46545
574 255-3126
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 11, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Bubb Funeral Chapel
3910 N. Main
Mishawaka, IN 46545

Judith A. Lane


Judith A. Lane Obituary
Judith A. Lane

Jan. 1, 1940 - Feb. 4, 2019

MISHAWAKA, IN - Judith A. Lane, 79, of Mishawaka, IN, passed away on Monday, February 4, 2019 at the St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Mishawaka. Judith was born on January 1, 1940, in Chicago, IL, to the late Marshall E. and Jane (Hardin) Parrott. Judith is survived by her daughter, Andrea Lane and her companion Eric Hill of South Bend, IN; and 2 sons, Gene Lane of Mishawaka, IN and Patrick (Tara) Taylor of Edwardsburg, MI. Judith is preceded in death by her son, Michael John Lane. Judith was a loving and caring grandmother to six grandchildren, Carter Lane, Kristen Lane, Lea Taylor, Allie Dobski, Ashley Genth, and Cameron Smith, and great-grandson, Jackson McDonald. Judith is also survived by her brother, Charly (Norma) Parrott of Mishawaka. She also leaves behind her best friend of 69 years, Sharon Hoffman. Judith graduated from Mundelein College with a Masters Degree in Business Advertising. She retired from the South Bend Tribune as an Advertising Executive with 32 years of service. She was an advocate for CASA, a children support group. Judith was also a strong supporter of the Democratic Party, and the Human Rights Commission. Visitation will be held from 4:00 until 7:00pm, Monday, February 11, 2019, in the Bubb Funeral Chapel 3910 N. Main St., Mishawaka.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Feb. 8, 2019
