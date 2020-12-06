1/1
Judith A. "Judy" Leach
1942 - 2020
June 17, 1942 - Dec. 1, 2020

MISHAWAKA, IN -

Judith A. “Judy” Leach, 78, passed away on Tuesday, December 1, 2020, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center after a brief illness. Judy was born on June 17, 1942 in South Bend, IN to the late Dale and Dorothy (Wank) Wilborn. Judy is survived by her children, Sandra Bacewic of Mishawaka, Diana (William) Squibb of Mishawaka, and John (Marie) Seese of Niles, MI; grandchildren, Shasta Nash (Chris Martens) and David Seese; great-grandchildren, Quintin and Reagan Martens; sister, Christine (Pete) Delchambre of South Bend, and her beloved four-legged babies.

Judy was a realtor for many years before her retirement from Remax.

Visitation will be 11:00 am-1:00 pm Monday, December 7, 2020, at Hahn Funeral Home in Mishawaka. Services will begin at 1:00 pm with Pastor Larry Williams officiating. Judy will be laid to rest in St. Joseph Valley Memorial Park in Granger, IN.

Due to current public health and safety standards for COVID-19, social distancing will be enforced and masks required.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Judy's name to St. Joseph County Humane Society, 2506 Grape Road, Mishawaka, IN 46545.

To leave the family an online condolence, please visit www.hahnfuneralhome.com.


Published in South Bend Tribune on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
7
Visitation
11:00 - 01:00 PM
Hahn Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Hahn Funeral Home
505 W. 8th Street
Mishawaka, IN 46544
574 255-1474
