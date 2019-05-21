Judith A. Shapiro



May 24, 1940 - May 17, 2019



NEW CARLISLE, IN - Judith A. Shapiro, 78, of New Carlisle, passed away on Friday, May 17, 2019 at Healthwin Specialized Care Facility, South Bend. She was born on May 24, 1940, in Brooklyn, NY, to the late Sam and Laura (Zelman) Vodovoz. On October 25, 1959, as Judith A. Vodovoz, she married Abraham Shapiro, who survives. Also surviving is her daughter, Natalie (Scott Hinman) Cruz of New Carlisle and her son, Robert (Jeannette) Shapiro of Brooklyn, NY; three grandchildren, Joseph Shapiro, Mercede Cruz, and Antonio Cruz; and by a brother, Larry Karper of New Jersey. Judith worked in billing for a car dealership before retirement. A Memorial Service will be held at Noon on Friday, May 24, 2019 at the Kaniewski Funeral Home, 201 S. Filbert St., New Carlisle, where friends may visit one hour prior to the service. Burial will follow in Rolling Prairie Cemetery, Rolling Prairie, IN. To send online condolences, please visit www.kaniewski.com. Published in South Bend Tribune on May 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary