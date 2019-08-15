|
|
Judith A. “Judy” Toth
Feb. 7, 1942 - August 10, 2019
SOUTH BEND, IN - Judith A. “Judy” Toth, 77, of South Bend, passed away Saturday, August 10, 2019, at Wellbrooke of South Bend. Judy was born February 7, 1942 in South Bend, to the late Victoria (Wroblewski) and Steve Rozek. She was also preceded in death by her first husband, David Kozakiewicz in 1975. On August 27, 1977 in South Bend, Judy married Leslie Toth who passed away in 2011. She is also preceded by two daughters, Pamela Page and Kimberly Workman; and one sister, Sylvia Rybicki.
Judy is survived by one daughter, Sue (Tom) Jackson of Wauconda, IL; two sons, Peter (Judy) Toth of Coloma, MI and Eric (Beckie) Toth of St. Joseph, MI; eleven grandchildren, five great-grandchildren; two sisters, Vickie (Dale) Gerbasich of South Bend and Beverly (Dennis) Hanyzewski of South Bend, five nieces, and three nephews. Judy worked as a nurse after graduating from nursing school. She was a member of Christ the King Catholic Church in South Bend. There will be no visitation. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, August 17, 2019, at Christ the King Catholic Church, 52473 State Road 933, South Bend, IN 46637. Entombment will follow at Saint Joseph Valley Memorial Park Cemetery, Granger. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Christ the King Catholic Church. Welsheimer Family Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements. Family and friends may leave e-mail condolences at www.welsheimer.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Aug. 15, 2019