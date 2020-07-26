Judith Ann Andrysiak
Dec. 4, 1938 - July 22, 2020
SOUTH BEND, IN - Judith Ann Andrysiak, 81, passed away in North Dakota at home with her son and family on Wednesday.
Judith was born on December 4, 1938 in South Bend, to Cecilia O'Reily. On December 1, 1962, Judith married Thomas R. Andrysiak; he preceded her in death on November 23, 2012. She was also preceded in death by brothers, Bernard and Thomas Laskowski, and a grandson, Thomas F. Andrysiak. Left to cherish Judy's memory are her children, Lori (Drew) Siade, Richard (Lisa J) Andrysiak, and Lisa Lynn (Hayden) Fee; grandchildren, Megan (Mike) Vrielynck, Monica Andrysiak, Jessica Andrysiak, Halee Fowler, Kara Andrysiak, Krista Andrysiak, Maurice Andrysiak, Hanna Andrysiak, Marisa Andrysiak, Jenna Andrysiak, Travis Andrysiak, and TJ Sanchez; great-grandchildren, Braeden, Cohen, & Brielle Vrielynck, Mya, Mariah, Tevin Jr., & Miniah Fowler, and Mila Andrysiak; her cherished brother, Edward (Joan) Laskowski; and many dear nieces and nephews. Judy's grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and Theodore, her beloved dog, were her greatest joys in life.
Visitation for Judith will be 11:00 am to 2:00 pm, Monday, August 3, 2020 in ST. JOSEPH FUNERAL HOME, Mayflower Rd. with a Rosary to be prayed at 2:00pm. Inurnment will follow immediately after services are held in St. Joseph Cemetery for those who wish to attend.
Memorial contributions may be made to Pet Refuge or Hospice of donor's choice. Condolences for the family may be made at www.sjfh.net
.