Kaniewski Funeral Homes
3545 North Bendix Drive
South Bend, IN 46628
Feb. 26, 1948 - Jan. 17, 2020

BEDFORD, TX - Judith Ann Dyszkiewicz, 71, of Bedford, Texas, formerly of South Bend, Indiana passed away at 7:12 a.m. Friday, January 17, 2020, in Community Hospice, Fort Worth, Texas. Judy was born on February 26, 1948 in South Bend, Indiana to Bert and Mary (Palatin) Dyszkiewicz. During her full and prosperous life Judy was employed as an IT / Advertising consultant with The Associates for 27 years and with GTE-Verizon from 1995-2003. Judy was a 1966 graduate of Riley High School and a 1967 graduate of Porter Business College. Judy was preceded in death by her parents; her loving brother, Michael (“Mikey”) who passed in 1997; and her most precious pet, Missy Dyszkiewicz. She is survived by Julie Lemons, Blake Seymour, Ryan & Sarah Lemons, Ryan Jordan Lemons (12), Alexander Lemons (10), Saige Lemons (6), and Reese Lemons (1). Judy had a warm and loving family life full of joy, friends, and an affinity for pets. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, January 28, 2020 at St. John The Baptist Catholic Church, South Bend, Indiana. Burial will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery. A private visitation will be held from 9:00-9:45am on Tuesday, January 28, 2019 at Kaniewski's Funeral Home located at 3545 N. Bendix Drive, South Bend, Indiana. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to St. John The Baptist Catholic Church. To send online condolences, please visit kaniewski.com or consider posting to Judy's Memorial Facebook Page.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Jan. 27, 2020
