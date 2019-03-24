Judith Ann Gault



Jan. 11, 1934 - March 18, 2019



BUCHANAN, MI - Judith Ann Gault, born January 11, 1934 in Chicago to Ray and Marguerite Adkins, passed away on Monday, March 18, 2019 in her home in Buchanan, Michigan surrounded by her loving family.



She graduated from Lakeview High School in Battle Creek and received her Bachelor of Music Education from Western Michigan University. Judith married Richard Gault in 1955. They moved to Buchanan, MI when Richard took a job with Clark Equipment in 1957.



She began a lifelong career in music when her family lived in Sioux Falls, SD where she began taking piano, cello, and dancing lessons. She was an extraordinary pianist.



Judith taught piano in her home in Buchanan for many years, where she was known to encourage and inspire many students for over 40 years. She was the Director of Worship at the First Presbyterian Church in Buchanan for 34 years where she was also a member and has remained on the Worship Committee. She also accompanied the Buchanan High School Choir, was choral director of the Tyler Blue Notes, and traveled Europe with the Sounds of Hope Choir. She was president of The South Bend Music Club and was involved with other music organizations. Judith was also a thespian. She was in shows in the Buchanan Little Theater, the Presbyterian Players, St. Patrick's Summer Theater (played Yentl in Fiddler on the Roof), and was in many shows for The Apple Festival Showboat with her children. Judith enjoyed playing tennis with her family, skiing, and was a very good racquetball player. She was a comedienne at heart. She was a member of the Buchanan College Club and Buchanan 30 Club and she coordinated a summer international exchange program for musical groups touring the USA.



Judith and Richard traveled the world and enjoyed visiting their children and grandchildren.



She is survived by her husband Richard; children, Laura & Clark Thompson from Cartersville, GA, David and Pam Gault from Marietta, GA, Sarah Gault, and Thom and Stacey Gault from Mt. Pleasant, SC. Grandchildren include Katie (Thompson) and Brian Carpenter, Connor Thompson, Alex, Ben, Sam, and George Gault; and great-grandson, Christopher Carpenter.



Arrangements have been entrusted to Swem Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, donations are requested to be made to the First Presbyterian Church in Buchanan, 115 W. Front St., Buchanan, MI 49107. A Celebration of Life will be on Sunday, May 26 from 2:00-4:00pm. Venue to be determined. We will announce the venue via newspapers, The Buchanan First Presbyterian Church, and family members' Facebook pages. The family wants to thank everyone for their outpouring of love and prayers and to the Caring Circle for their care and support.