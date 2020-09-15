Judith Ann Holderman
Sept. 13, 1940 - Sept. 10, 2020
GRANGER, IN - Judith A. Holderman, 79, of Granger, died on Thursday, September 10, 2020 at North Woods Village. Judy was born in Mishawaka on September 13, 1940, the daughter of (the late) Harry F. & Alberta (Loewen) Parks.
She graduated from Mishawaka High School with the Class of ‘58, and on September 16, 1961, she married Kenneth E. Holderman in St. Monica Catholic Church. Judy retired from Penn-Harris-Madison School Corp. where she was the former athletic secretary and also a teacher's aide at Schmucker Middle School. She was an avid reader and enjoyed attending the PHM retirees' luncheons to catch up with friends and coworkers. Judy treasured the Christmas season each year with her family, and she was also a cat lover who enjoyed caring for her pets.
In addition to her parents, Judy was also preceded in death by a son, Michael A. Holderman. She is survived by Ken Holderman, her husband of 58 years; her daughter, Sandra (David) Williams and son, Karl (Lisa) Holderman, both of Granger; her daughter-in-law, Michelle Holderman of Elkhart; grandson, Casey Holderman of Elkhart; sister, Carolyn (Bob) Gaby of New Carlisle; and several nieces, nephews, and international grandchildren.
Memorial Services are 3:00pm on Saturday, September 19, 2020 at Palmer Funeral Home-Bubb Chapel, 3910 N. Main Street, Mishawaka, IN. The family will receive friends on Saturday from 2:00-3:00pm at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Judy's memory may be donated to Center for Hospice Care, 501 Comfort Place, Mishawaka, IN 46545; or Humane Society of St. Joseph County, 2506 Grape Road, Mishawaka, IN 46545.
