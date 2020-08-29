Judith Ann “Judy” Leiler



May 18, 1942 - August 15, 2020



SOUTH BEND, IN - Judith “Judy” Ann Leiler of Bethel Island, California passed away on Saturday, August 15, 2020 at the age of 78. She was born in South Bend, Indiana to parents Phillip and Anne Albert on May 18, 1942.



Judy grew up in South Bend and graduated from Clay High School in 1960. Judy lived most of her adult life in Niles, Michigan, moving to Granger, Indiana in 2004, then California in 2018. She spent many years in banking, working for Old Kent Bank, then retiring from Teachers Credit Union in 2008. Judy was a member of St. Marks Catholic Church in Niles. She volunteered often and made many good friends with members of the parish. Growing up across the street form the campus, she loved Notre Dame. She was a huge fan of women's basketball and attended many games with her good friend Lois. Judy cherished her granddaughters, Aaren & Andy and took many extended vacations to California as they were growing up. Her nephew, Phillip Albert Jr. held a special place in her heart as she always looked forward to his visits. She also liked to bird watch, collect teacups, watch WWE, golf, and spend time with her cats, Casey and Tigger. In the 1970's she could be found many nights playing fast pitch softball in Niles where she made many lifelong friends. She also enjoyed playing cards and spent countless hours playing poker, laughing, and having fun with her best friends, Lois, Cindy, Sandy, Nancy, & Kay. Judy's parents, Phillip and Anne preceded her in death. She is survived by her daughters, Dina Leiler and Gina (David) Moore; and siblings, Phillip (Belinda) Albert and Barbara (Barry) Youngs. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Aaren (Brian) Finn and Andrea (Andrew) Lezotte; and great-grandchildren, Trace, West, and Beau Lezotte. Memorials can be made to any non-profit organization dedicated to rescuing and adopting out homeless cats and kittens. Judy was cremated and will have a Celebration of Life in Granger, Indiana on October 30, 2020. Her final resting place will be Highland Cemetery, South Bend, Indiana.





