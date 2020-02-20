Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Judith O'Brien
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Judith Ann O'Brien

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Judith Ann O'Brien Obituary
Judith Ann O'Brien

April 10, 1941 - Feb. 4, 2020

MAUI, HI - Judy O'Brien, formerly of South Bend, IN was born to William and Dorothy (Dottie) Widmar. Judy left this earth to join her daughter, Brigitte Malling in heaven. Left to cherish her memories are her husband and love of her life Larry O'Brien (Maui), son Erik and Karen Malling, (Indiana), grandchildren Riley Malling, Kasha Malling (Colorado), also many great friends throughout her life near and far. A celebration of life was given on the island of Maui on February 15, 2020. Judy and Larry enjoyed sharing their lives together on the island of Maui. Warmth and sunshine are what she always wanted including tending to her beautiful flowers. Rest in peace our beautiful Judy.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Feb. 20, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Judith's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -