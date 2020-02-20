|
Judith Ann O'Brien
April 10, 1941 - Feb. 4, 2020
MAUI, HI - Judy O'Brien, formerly of South Bend, IN was born to William and Dorothy (Dottie) Widmar. Judy left this earth to join her daughter, Brigitte Malling in heaven. Left to cherish her memories are her husband and love of her life Larry O'Brien (Maui), son Erik and Karen Malling, (Indiana), grandchildren Riley Malling, Kasha Malling (Colorado), also many great friends throughout her life near and far. A celebration of life was given on the island of Maui on February 15, 2020. Judy and Larry enjoyed sharing their lives together on the island of Maui. Warmth and sunshine are what she always wanted including tending to her beautiful flowers. Rest in peace our beautiful Judy.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Feb. 20, 2020