Judith Ann Richard



March 31, 1942 - May 27, 2019



GRANGER, IN - Judith Ann Richard, 77, of Granger, passed away Monday, May 27 at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Mishawaka.



Judith was born in South Bend on March 31, 1942 to the late John Joseph and Erentrude (Sledzikowski) Gish.



Judie, as friends and family knew her, graduated from St. Mary's Academy in 1960. After high school, she moved to Chicago for adventure and took classes at Northwestern University in Evanston, IL. She moved back to South Bend after a few years and worked at Bendix Corporation.



On August 4, 1973, she married John Wellington Richard, Jr. who preceded her in death in 2015.



John and Judie lived together in Edwardsburg, MI for 34 years. After John retired, they moved to their dream house in Granger, IN.



Surviving is her brother, John Gish of South Bend, IN, and her son, John Michael Richard of Raleigh, NC.



Judie was an avid reader and enjoyed keeping up with current events. While at home, she worked tirelessly to make sure the landscaping at the family's home was perfect. Judie was also a fan and supporter of the Notre Dame women's basketball team.



After a visit in 2011, Colonial Williamsburg in Virginia held a special place in her heart and she kept up with events and developments in that area.



Private services and burial will be in Rice Cemetery in Elkhart.



The family is extremely grateful and wishes to thank the staff at both St. Joseph Regional Medical Center and Senior1Care for their loving service.



Memorial donations may be made to the Northwest Indiana Office of the in Judie Richard's name.