Judith Ann Roempagel
Sept. 8, 1938 - Nov. 13, 2019
SOUTH BEND, IN - Judith Ann (Beamer) Roempagel, 81, of South Bend died on Wednesday, November 13, 2019, at Wellbrooke of South Bend. Judy was born on September 8, 1938 in Indianapolis, IN to the late George and Charlotte Beamer and was a lifetime South Bend resident. On March 27, 1959 in Olivet, France, she married Carl H. Roempagel, who preceded her in death in October 2013, after 54 years of marriage. Surviving are Judy's children, Mark C. Roempagel of Mishawaka and Elizabeth (Beth) M. Dinsmore (Mark) of Carmel, IN; seven grandchildren, Tracy Williams, Stacey Floran (David), Holly Hall (Dominic), Kevin Brown (Jessica), Ilysa Roempagel, Kyle Roempagel (Jo), and Alexis Dinsmore; ten great-grandchildren; and a brother, George N. Beamer (Sue) of Granger.
Judy was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. Judy was an LPN and worked at Healthwin for many years before pursuing a career as German Township Assessor. She was also a Brownie and Cub Scout Leader for her children. Judy also served as a volunteer with the Sisters of the Holy Cross at Saint Mary's. Judy enjoyed dining out and spending time with her friends and family. Her family meant the world to her.
Judy's family would like to especially thank Becky Davis (niece), Tommy Leszcz (neighbor), and Joey Pierce (loyal friend) for their love, support, compassion, and extreme kindness in assisting Judy over the years.
Per Judy's wishes, private family services will take place with cremation to follow. Welsheimer Family Funeral Home and Crematory is assisting the family with arrangements. Family and friends may leave condolences at www.welsheimer.com. Contributions can be made in Judy's name to Heart to Heart Hospice of Northern Indiana, 620 W. Edison Road, Suite # 122, Mishawaka, IN, 46545.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Nov. 15, 2019