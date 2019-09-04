Home

Judith Ann Siple


1933 - 2019
MISHAWAKA, IN - Judith Ann Siple, 85, residing in Mishawaka, Indiana passed away at 10:56 pm on Wednesday, August 28, 2019 at her home. She worked as a bookkeeper for Paul Frank Jernegan for many years and then worked for CTS Corporation in Elkhart for over thirty years, from which she retired.

Judith was born on September 18, 1933 in Warsaw, Indiana to Robert and Anna Elizabeth (Weick) Kirkendall. Judith was united in marriage to Alfred Siple in January of 1968. Alfred preceded her in death on April 1, 2019.

Judith is survived by her daughter, Pam (Chris) Chadwick of Elkhart; her son, Mark Hunter of Osceola; two grandchildren, Kyle and Dillon; two sisters, Jean Cherney of Florida and Anita Burnham of Texas; and her brother, John Kirkendall of Goshen. Her son, Scott Hunter preceded her death on May 1, 2010.

Judith is a graduate of Mishawaka High School. She enjoyed her flower gardens, horses, and decorating for the holidays. Her family was everything to her.

Memorial services will be held at 12:00 Noon on Saturday, September 7, 2019 at Palmer Funeral Home - River Park. Graveside services and burial will follow at Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens, Osceola. Friends may visit with the family from 10:00 am Saturday at the funeral home until time of services.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of Judith Siple may be offered to Heartland Hospice, 230 W. Catalpa - Suite D, Mishawaka, IN 46545. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Sept. 4, 2019
