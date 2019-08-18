|
Judith Bauer
Dec. 15, 1936 - August 13, 2019
NILES, MI - Judith Claire Bauer, age 82 years, of Niles, Michigan died at 11:30 p.m. on Tuesday, August 13, 2019 with family gathered around her bedside at her home following a challenging illness.
She was born on December 15, 1936 in Niles to Oscar and Clara (Fetke) Timm. She graduated from Niles High School, and was employed in the offices of the National-Standard Corporation for many years. As staffing was reduced at N-S, she moved to the office at Niles High School, and later to the office at Cedar Lane School. Students approached her years later remembering her encouragement and support. She was a lifelong resident of Niles.
Judith was a member of Saint Mary of the Immaculate Conception Parish in Niles, a member of the Beta Sigma Phi sorority, and particularly enjoyed the fellowship of both groups. She also enjoyed the fellowship - and the competitive enthusiasm, and the intellectual acuity expected - of her bridge club. She was a great fan and supporter of all activities of the Niles Community Schools.
Whichever event that Judith was attending, she was perfectly attired and accessorized, but more importantly with a great smile and sparkle in her eye, ready to encourage all around her.
On June 23, 1962 at Saint Mary Catholic Church in Niles she married Monte E. Bauer with whom she shared the thirty-eighth anniversary of their wedding prior to his death on September 18, 2000.
Surviving family includes their children, Janell Bauer of Niles and Blake (& Cheryl) Bauer of Buchanan, Michigan; granddaughters, Sydney, Jordan, and Hayden; Judith's sister, Georgiana Miars of Niles, and several nieces and nephews.
The Memorial Mass for Judith Bauer will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, August 23, 2019 at Saint Mary Catholic Church, 207 South Lincoln Avenue in Niles, by the Rev. Christian Johnston assisted by Deacon Roger Gregorski. Committal Rites will follow at the graveside in Silverbrook Cemetery in Niles.
The family will receive relatives and friends on Friday at the church, beginning at 10:00 a.m. Arrangements were made at the Halbritter-Wickens Funeral Home, 615 East Main Street in Niles. Contributions in memory of Judith may be made to the , 225 North Michigan Avenue, Floor 17, Chicago, Illinois 60601; https://www.alz.org/. Online condolences may be left at www.halbritterwickens.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Aug. 18, 2019