Judith E. Mahoney
1939 - 2020
Judith E. Mahoney

Nov. 16, 1939 - Sept. 23, 2020

SOUTH BEND, IN - Judith E. Mahoney, 80, residing in South Bend, Indiana passed away on Wednesday, September 23, 2020 in her home. She was born November 16, 1939 in Chicago, IL to the late Bruce E. Perry and Estelle C. (Smith) Perry.

Judy worked as a claims representative supervisor for Liberty Mutual Insurance, from which she retired. Judy cherished her time with her friends and family, especially her grandchildren. She had a love for all animals. She was dedicated to helping people any way she could and will be greatly missed by all who knew her.

On February 22, 1958 in Berwyn, IL she was united in marriage to John M. Mahoney Sr., who preceded her in death on August 9, 2012. Judy is survived by her daughter, Liz Mahoney of Mishawaka, IN; son, John M. (Gerri) Mahoney, Jr. of Mishawaka; four grandchildren, Brian Sims of Ohio, Lisa Sims of Mishawaka, Morgan Mahoney of Mishawaka, and Katherine Mahoney of Mishawaka; sister, Joyce (Arlen) Bussie of Clinton, IA; and brother, Alan (Olga) Perry of South Bend. She was preceded in death by her parents and husband.

Funeral services for Judy will be held at 2:00 pm on Monday, September 28, 2020 at the Palmer Funeral Home - Bubb Chapel, 3910 N. Main Street, Mishawaka. Graveside services and burial will follow at St. Joseph Valley Memorial Park, Granger. Friends may visit with the family one hour prior to services on Monday at the funeral home.

Expressions of sympathy in memory of Judy may be donated to Heartland Hospice, 230 W. Catalpa, Suite D, Mishawaka, IN 46545 or to Pet Refuge, 4626 Burnett Drive, South Bend, IN 46614.

Online condolences can be left for the family at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com.


Published in South Bend Tribune on Sep. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
28
Visitation
01:00 PM
Bubb Funeral Chapel (Palmer Funeral Homes)
SEP
28
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Bubb Funeral Chapel (Palmer Funeral Homes)
SEP
28
Graveside service
St. Joseph Valley Memorial Park
Funeral services provided by
Bubb Funeral Chapel (Palmer Funeral Homes)
3910 N. Main
Mishawaka, IN 46545
574 255-3126
