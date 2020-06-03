Judith Elizabeth Cichos
Feb. 26, 1940 - June 1, 2020
SOUTH BEND, IN - Judith E. Cichos, 80, passed away Monday, June 1, 2020.
Judy was born February 26, 1940 in South Bend to Stephen and Elizabeth (Molnar) Nemeth. She was preceded in death by her parents and a brother, Stephen Nemeth.
Left to cherish the memory of Judy include her loving husband of 59 years, Thaddeus Cichos; their children, Tim (Linda) Cichos and Jill (Steve) Popielski; grandchildren, Derek (Kimberly Cook) Cichos, Mark (Yera Saucedo) Cichos, Jessica (Matt Blankenship) Popielski, and Kassidy Popielski; and a brother, Ronald Nemeth.
Judy was a hair stylist for many years. She was a parishioner of Holy Family Catholic Church. Judy enjoyed reading, traveling, and cooking. She made incredible spaghetti sauce, which her children continue to make. Judy loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 am on Friday, June 5, 2020 in Holy Family Catholic Church with a one-hour visitation prior to the Mass at church. Burial will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery. St. Joseph Funeral Home, is assisting the family with arrangements.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Condolences for the family may be made at www.sjfh.net.
Feb. 26, 1940 - June 1, 2020
SOUTH BEND, IN - Judith E. Cichos, 80, passed away Monday, June 1, 2020.
Judy was born February 26, 1940 in South Bend to Stephen and Elizabeth (Molnar) Nemeth. She was preceded in death by her parents and a brother, Stephen Nemeth.
Left to cherish the memory of Judy include her loving husband of 59 years, Thaddeus Cichos; their children, Tim (Linda) Cichos and Jill (Steve) Popielski; grandchildren, Derek (Kimberly Cook) Cichos, Mark (Yera Saucedo) Cichos, Jessica (Matt Blankenship) Popielski, and Kassidy Popielski; and a brother, Ronald Nemeth.
Judy was a hair stylist for many years. She was a parishioner of Holy Family Catholic Church. Judy enjoyed reading, traveling, and cooking. She made incredible spaghetti sauce, which her children continue to make. Judy loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 am on Friday, June 5, 2020 in Holy Family Catholic Church with a one-hour visitation prior to the Mass at church. Burial will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery. St. Joseph Funeral Home, is assisting the family with arrangements.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Condolences for the family may be made at www.sjfh.net.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Jun. 3, 2020.