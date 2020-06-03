Judith Elizabeth Cichos
1940 - 2020
Judith Elizabeth Cichos

Feb. 26, 1940 - June 1, 2020

SOUTH BEND, IN - Judith E. Cichos, 80, passed away Monday, June 1, 2020.

Judy was born February 26, 1940 in South Bend to Stephen and Elizabeth (Molnar) Nemeth. She was preceded in death by her parents and a brother, Stephen Nemeth.

Left to cherish the memory of Judy include her loving husband of 59 years, Thaddeus Cichos; their children, Tim (Linda) Cichos and Jill (Steve) Popielski; grandchildren, Derek (Kimberly Cook) Cichos, Mark (Yera Saucedo) Cichos, Jessica (Matt Blankenship) Popielski, and Kassidy Popielski; and a brother, Ronald Nemeth.

Judy was a hair stylist for many years. She was a parishioner of Holy Family Catholic Church. Judy enjoyed reading, traveling, and cooking. She made incredible spaghetti sauce, which her children continue to make. Judy loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 am on Friday, June 5, 2020 in Holy Family Catholic Church with a one-hour visitation prior to the Mass at church. Burial will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery. St. Joseph Funeral Home, is assisting the family with arrangements.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Condolences for the family may be made at www.sjfh.net.


Published in South Bend Tribune on Jun. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
5
Visitation
10:00 AM
Holy Family Catholic Church
JUN
5
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
Holy Family Catholic Church
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 2, 2020
I am so sorry for your loss Tim and Linda and the entire Cichos family. I miss your family.
Stacey Seitz
Friend
