Judith Goodkin

Judith Goodkin Obituary
Judith Goodkin

May 23, 1946 - Jan. 26, 2020

GRANGER, IN - Judith Goodkin, 73, passed away Sunday, January 26, in the Hospice House, after a brief illness.

Judith was born May 23, 1946, in Brooklyn, New York. On September 1, 1975, she married James Goodkin, who survives.

The couple moved to South Bend in 2003 when Judith became General Manager of Centerplate Catering, overseeing food services at Century Center, the Morris Performing Arts Center, the Football Hall of Fame, and the Palais Royale.

Judith had a passion for art, travel, fashion, and style -- an interest that took her from South Bend to New York City to (most recently) working in sales at Frecklefarm and Thirty6 Boutiques in Lakeside, Michigan. She had a gift for friendship, and had a wide village of friends, young and old. She made everyone feel so loved, and her friends equally loved her.

Her family and friends would particularly like to thank Dr. Rafat Ansari and Brandee; Dr. Richard Wein, and the staff at Hospice House.

There will be no services. Donations in Judith's memory may be made to the Center for Hospice Care, 111 Sunnybrook Court, South Bend, IN 46637.

To send condolences to the family, please visit www.McGannHay.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Feb. 2, 2020
