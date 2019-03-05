Judith “Jody”



Gottwald



April 20, 1941 - March 2, 2019



SOUTH BEND, IN - Judith “Jody” A. Gottwald, 77, residing in South Bend, Indiana passed away Saturday, March 2, 2019 at her home.



Jody was born on April 20, 1941 in North Adams, Massachusetts to the late Leeward LaFortune and Ozelina (Gregory) LaFortune. An avid reader, she began working at the age of fourteen at the North Adams Public Library. Her work there cemented her lifelong commitment to librarianship. She worked at the library at Simmons College, Boston, MA while she earned her Bachelor's Degree at the University of Michigan, Ann Arbor, MI, while she worked towards her Master's Degree in Library Science, and at Towson State College (Towson University) in Maryland in her first professional position.



On June 7, 1965 in North Adams, MA she was united in marriage to Richard Gottwald, who survives. They were happily married for 53 years. After moving to the South Bend area in 1971, Jody took a break from her work to raise a family. She eventually found her way back into the library field as a Librarian at Indiana University South Bend, where she worked for twenty-two years until her retirement in 2005. She attended St. Joseph Catholic Church, South Bend. She had a great love for her family, enjoyed a good cup of tea and a classic mystery novel.



Jody is survived by her husband, Richard Gottwald of South Bend; daughters, Katrina Gottwald of South Bend, IN, Jennifer Gottwald of Gaithersburg, MD, and Melissa Gottwald of China Valley, AZ; along with grandchildren, Anna Samm, James Samm, Jayanne Samm, and Eliza Samm; and great-grandson, Tobias Carrillo. She is also survived by her sisters, Mary Ann (Anthony) Abuisi of North Adams, MA and Suzanne (Robert) Dubrieuel of Adams, MA. Along with her parents, Leeward and Ozelina LaFortune, she was preceded in death by her grandson, Ian Samm.



Mass of Christian Burial for Judith A. Gottwald will be at 10:00 AM Thursday, March 7, 2019 at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 226 N. Hill Street, South Bend, IN 46617. Graveside services will follow at Southlawn Cemetery, South Bend, IN. Friends may visit with the family on Wednesday, March 6, 2019 from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Palmer Funeral Home River Park Chapel, 2528 Mishawaka Ave., South Bend, IN 46615. Memorial contributions may be given to Friends of North Adams Public Library, 74 Church Street, North Adams, MA 01247.