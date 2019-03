Judith Hadary



June 2, 1951 - Feb. 24, 2019



NILES, MI - Judith Hadary, 67, of Niles passed away suddenly, but of natural causes, surrounded by her loving family on Sunday, February 24, 2019 at her home in Niles.



On June 2, 1951 Judith was born in Peru, Indiana to the late Robert N. and Mary Elizabeth (Wainscott) Owens.



Judith worked for many years at Bertrand Products in South Bend and for over ten years at the Niles Wal-Mart. Judith was a gifted poet and enjoyed playing the flute. She will also be remembered for the many fantastic Halloween parties she threw. Judith mostly valued time spent with family. She was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother.



On August 27, 1988 she married Wayne Hadary at a ceremony in Niles.



She was preceded in death by her parents and two brothers, Joe and John Owens.



Judith is survived by her husband, Wayne M. Hadary; children, Sean (Crystal) Gleason, Dana McKesson, and Craig Gleason; six grandchildren, Brianna, Clarissa, Mathew, Cody, Dylan, and Haze all of Niles; as well as a sister, Ruth Owens of South Bend.



Those wishing to make a memorial donation in honor of Judith may do so to the Berrien County Cancer Center, 3900 Hollywood Road, St. Joseph, Michigan 40985.



Memories of Judith may be shared with her family at www.BrownFuneralHomeNiles.com.



Arrangements have been entrusted to Brown Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Niles. Published in South Bend Tribune on Mar. 3, 2019