Judith Hiler
1943 - 2020
Judith Hiler

July 12, 1943 - July 17, 2020

WALKERTON, IN - Judith “Judy” Rose Hiler, 77, passed away on Friday, July 17, 2020 in her home following an illness. She was born on July 12, 1943 in Defiance, OH to Walter J. and Mary (Grimm) Hiler, both of whom preceded her in death.

Judy was a retired Accounting Clerk for the town of Walkerton for many years and was a past member of the Business Women's Club of Walkerton.

She is survived by two brothers, Joseph Hiler and Thomas Hiler, both of Walkerton; two nieces, Rhonda Randy) Corbett of Francesville and Heather Havens of Walkerton; two nephews, Daniel (Jennifer) Hiler of North Liberty and Thomas Hiler of Middleville, MI, several great-nieces and nephews, and great-great-nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be at 1:00 EDT Wednesday, July 22 at the Rannells Funeral Home, Koontz Lake Chapel with visiting hours also on Wednesday from 11:00 to the time of the funeral. Burial will follow at Woodlawn Cemetery in Walkerton. Due to social distancing requirements for the Covid-19 pandemic, the funeral is limited to 55 attendees. To leave online condolences visit rannellsfh.com.


Published in South Bend Tribune on Jul. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
22
Visitation
11:00 - 01:00 PM
Rannells Funeral Home
JUL
22
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Rannells Funeral Home
