Judith Kay Anderson
Feb. 12, 1940 - July 5, 2020
WALKERTON, IN - Judith Kay Anderson, 80, of Walkerton, passed away on Sunday, July 5, 2020 at Miller's Merry Manor, Plymouth.
Judy was born on February 12, 1940 in Springfield, MO, to Ernest G. and Fern (Hasty) Lowery.
On June 19, 1965 in La Porte, IN, she married Douglas O. who survives. Also surviving are her children, Scott Anderson of Indiana and Tanya Dickinson of New Mexico; grandson, Cody Dickinson of Indiana; and beloved Doberman, Ciera.
She was preceded in death by her parents and sister, Linda Barker.
Judy was a 1959 graduate of La Porte High School, prior to attending Reese School of Business. She was the co-owner of Liberty Package Store of North Liberty and previous co-owner of Anderson Petroleum of La Porte. Judy enjoyed her dogs, tending to her roses, and collecting teddy bears. She and Doug enjoyed going for rides in their restored ‘67 vette.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, July 10, 2020 at Cutler Funeral Home and Cremation Center. Burial will follow at Patton Cemetery.
A time of visitation will be held from 4-8 p.m. on Thursday, July 9, 2020 at Cutler Funeral Home and Cremation Center and from 10 a.m. until the time of the service on Friday at the funeral home.
Memorial donations may be made to the La Porte County Small Animal Shelter, 2855 West State Road 2, La Porte, IN 46350 or contributor's local animal shelter.
