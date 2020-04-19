|
Judith L. Myers
Sept. 22, 1959 - April 15, 2020
MISHAWAKA, IN - Judith L. Myers, 60, of Mishawaka passed away Wednesday, April 15, 2020. She was born September 22, 1959 in Buffalo, New York to Patricia (Steenbeke) and George Marsic. On August 9, 1980 in Mishawaka, Judy married James Myers, who survives.
Also surviving are her daughters, Amanda Myers and Nicole Myers; son, Daniel Myers; mother, Patricia Marsic; sister, Karen (Sam) Charvit; and brother, George (Theresa) Marsic. She is preceded by her father, George Marsic; and sister, Jane Marsic.
Judy worked for South Bend Community School Corporation for 19 years as an Administrative Assistant to the Principal before she retired in 2011. Judy loved working with children, and with people in general. Her kind and loving demeanor allowed her to connect with the children and staff.
Judy enjoyed camping trips with her family and visiting national parks. Judy's favorite place was Jenny Lake in Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming. Her family will miss her sweet smile, soft tone, and tender and infectious giggles. Judy was kind, sweet, compassionate, intelligent, and nurturing. Judy was a wonderful person, wife, mother, daughter, sister, and friend. She was one of those people who made the world a beautiful place. Judy will be deeply missed by family and friends. Heaven has gained an angel, and we will see her again one day.
The family would like to thank the staff at Morning View and Milton Home for the care they provided to Judy and family. We would also like to thank The Center for Hospice Care and Alzheimer's and Dementia Services of Northern Indiana.
A memorial service for Judy will be held at a later date. Palmer Funeral Home-River Park Chapel and Southlawn Cremation Services are assisting the family with arrangements.
Contributions in memory of Judy may be made to the Alzheimer's and Dementia Services of Northern Indiana, 922 E. Colfax Ave., South Bend, IN 46617.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Apr. 19, 2020