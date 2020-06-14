Judith "Judy" Myers
Judith “Judy” Myers

Sept. 22, 1959 - April 15, 2020

MISHAWAKA, IN - Memorial services will be 1:00 PM Saturday, June 20, 2020 at Palmer Funeral Home - River Park Chapel, 2528 Mishawaka Ave. South Bend, with visitation from 10:00 AM - 1:00 PM. See Palmer Funeral Homes website.


Published in South Bend Tribune on Jun. 14, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Palmer Funeral Homes
2528 Mishawaka Avenue
South Bend, IN 46615
(574) 289-2848
