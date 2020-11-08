Judith (Banghart)
Parker
March 5, 1944 - Nov. 1, 2020
MISHAWAKA, IN - Judith Kay (Banghart) Parker, 76 years old, passed away Sunday, November 1, 2020 at Southfield Village. She was born March 5, 1944 in Edwardsburg, MI to the late Doyle and Cecile (Cunningham) Banghart.
Judith is survived by her daughters, Deborah (Douglas Claassen) Lyon and Heather (Louis) Kranz, both of Mishawaka, IN; sons, Thomas (Wendy) Parker and Alan (Wendy) Cookerly, both of Brownsburg, IN; grandchildren, Lance Kline, Courtney Johnson, Jacklyn Doan, Nickolas Lyon, Trevor Kranz, Tyler Kranz, Mario Parker, Isabel Parker, Sophia Parker, Damon Cookerly, Rylee Cookerly, and Jacob Cookerly; and great-grandchildren, Vincent Johnson, Desmond Johnson, Lucas Johnson, Avah Doan, and Evelyn Doan. Judith is also survived by her brother, Thomas (Sandy) Banghart of Crawfordsville, FL; and her best friend, Janis Slisz. Along with her parents, Judith is preceded in death by her significant other of 25 years, Jim Booher; sisters, Sandra Hammond and Diane DeCloedt; and her brother, Denny Banghart.
Judith was amongst the biggest Notre Dame fans around. She would never miss a game - even watching the most recent ND vs Georgia Tech game the day before she passed. She also loved to watch Nascar, the Indianapolis Colts, and even the Dallas Cowboys. Every family get together, she would advocate to play Euchre. She was also famous for her deviled eggs and potato salad she made for Thanksgivings and Christmas.
Private services for Judith will held by the family at a later time. Burial will take place at St. Joseph Valley Memorial Park. Palmer Funeral Home - River Park Chapel and Southlawn Cremation Services are assisting family with arrangements.
Contributions in memory of Judith Kay Parker may be made to American Diabetes Association
, 10872 Queen Rd., Plymouth, IN 46563; or Alzheimer's & Dementia Services of Northern Indiana, PO Box 1835, South Bend, IN 46634. Online condolences can be left for the family at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com
.