Judith Rietgraf
Judith Rietgraf

Oct. 4, 1941 - Nov. 10, 2020

ELKHART, IN - Judith Ann Rietgraf, 79, of Elkhart, formerly of Tarentum, Pennsylvania, died 5:55 p.m. Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at Elkhart General Hospital. She was born Oct. 4, 1941 in Natrona Heights, Pennsylvania, to Rudolph R. & Bertha (Lepish) Misejka. On March 3, 1984, she married Michael T. Rietgraf.

Surviving are her husband, Mike Rietgraf of Elkhart, son, Joseph (Kelly) Oswald of Williams, Arizona; daughters, Barbara (Jim) Beck of Elkhart, Lori Yoder of Goshen, and daughter of the heart, Michele (Brian) Lattimer of Elkhart, son of the heart, Martin (Deanna) Rietgraf of Dubuque, Iowa, 17 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren; siblings, Sylvia (Willard) Harvey of Butler, Pennsylvania, Annette Stewart of Elkhart, and Janice (John) Benson of Oregon City, Oregon; and Zoey (family pet).

Preceding her in death are her parents, brother, Richard and daughter, Pamela.

Judith worked in retail sales and was a physical therapist aide. She was a member of St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, where she sang in the choir. Judith enjoyed playing golf, bowling, playing cards, being outside and tending to her flowers and bird watching. She was a Quentin Flagg fan club member. Judith enjoyed spending time with family, grandchildren, and numerous friends, breakfast and lunch clubs. She enjoyed lap time with Zoey.

Visitation will be 12:30 p.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, November 14, 2020, with the Funeral service following at 2 p.m., all at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, 417 S. Main St., Goshen. Burial will be at St. Vincent de Paul Cemetery at a later date. Memorial donations may be directed to St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church.

All those in attendance will be asked to follow COVID 19 guidelines by wearing masks and social distancing.

Rieth-Rohrer-Ehret Funeral Home, Goshen, is handling arrangements and online condolences can be sent at www.rrefh.com.


Published in South Bend Tribune on Nov. 13, 2020.
