Judith Signorino



July 4, 1940 - Feb. 12, 2019



MICHIGAN CITY, IN - Judith A. (Stow) Signorino, 78, passed away on February 12, 2019, in her Michigan City, IN home, surrounded by family. She was born in Kirksville, MO in 1940, and grew up on a farm in Elkhart, IN with her parents, Fredrik A. Stow & LeOra Mae (Morse) Stow, with brothers, Fred, Bob, and Jerry Stow.



She is survived by her husband, Slug Signorino of Mishawaka, Indiana; four children, daughters Sami, Susie, and Sallie Signorino & son Michele Signorino; and including six grandchildren, Michele Potempa, Paddy Spei Johnson, Renzo Signorino, Vincent Signorino, Lucia Signorino, and Georgia Richards.







She was an amazing self-taught artist who worked in multiple mediums. Judy was inspired by Native American and Mexican art. She made big figurative sculptures, some in two pieces, and masks from clay. Some of those pieces were exhibited in her first solo show at Objects Gallery in Chicago. Her work was also juried in to the Wells Street Art show. Judy was also an award-winning fiber artist and quilter. She experimented with carving wood and painting. She exhibited her work in many other galleries, art shows and fairs for many years throughout her life.



Judy was a passionate animal lover and advocate. She adored her dogs, and mini-donkeys brought her delight. She was very spiritual, and often talked to the moon and basked in her light. She loved nature, and got a kick out of finding arrowheads and other neato treasures. She always encouraged everyone to be kind to each other, take care of the earth, and give back what we take.



Contributing to the community was second nature. She taught at Head Start in the ‘60's, read publicly to children, and designed & sewed costumes for local schools and theatres. She also generously donated her fiber art to benefit the , was a benefactor to Wolf Park in Lafayette, IN, ASPCA, The Humane Society, PBS, and Reigns of Hope in Michigan City.



Judy loved big and was always known as a talented, fun, loving, and kind to all woman. We are thankful as a family and very fortunate as she continues to be a precious force in our lives. Her uniquely devoted, positive influence will forever be in our hearts and minds. She is dearly missed.



At her request, no service will be held and in lieu of flowers donations may be made to the ASPCA in her name. Lakeview Funeral Home and Crematory, 247 W. Johnson Rd., La Porte, 219-362-3100 is caring for the arrangements.



Published in South Bend Tribune on Feb. 22, 2019