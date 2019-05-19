Services Paul E. Mayhew Funeral Home 26863 W. Main Street Edwardsburg , MI 49112 269 663-5345 Resources More Obituaries for Judith Boepple Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Judith T. (Kehoe) Boepple

Oct. 21, 1938 - May 16, 2019



Oct. 21, 1938 - May 16, 2019



EDWARDSBURG, MI - Judith “Judy” Theursel (Kehoe) Boepple passed away on Thursday, May 16, 2019 at Rose Arbor Hospice Residence in Kalamazoo, Michigan. Judy was born October 21, 1938 in Kalamazoo, Michigan, to Howard Frances Kehoe and Theursel Reed Kehoe. Judy had two brothers, Jack Kehoe and Howard Kehoe, Jr. and two sisters, Janice Walston and Joan Cleghorn, who preceded her in death. Judy was the baby of the family, born 10 years after her youngest sister, Joan. She grew up on a farm on US-12 between Edwardsburg and Niles, Michigan. They grew and sold vegetables and blueberries at a roadside stand in front of their home and at the Farmers Market in South Bend, Indiana.



Between her freshman and sophomore years of high school she became engaged to her high school sweetheart, Bob Boepple whom she married three years later, on June 30, 1956 at the Edwardsburg Presbyterian Church. From this union came three children, Pamela Boepple, Robert Boepple, and Richard Boepple all of Edwardsburg, Michigan. She has four grandchildren, Mandy Boepple, Kayla Boepple Michael Boepple, and Elliette Boepple. She also has six great-grandchildren.



Judy worked at Notre Dame in the steno pool, then at Studebakers as a Secretary and at Kroger's as a Cashier and Deli Manager. She retired from Miles Laboratories/Bayer Healthcare, as a Laboratory Technician in the Research Animal Colony and later Quality Control.



Her hobbies included sewing, quilting, crocheting, and genealogy research. She also enjoyed snowmobiling and traveling with Bob's softball teams to their many games and tournaments.



She was an active member of the Edwardsburg Chapter #476 Order of Eastern Star, where she served as Worthy Matron and as their secretary for many years. She also held many offices on the County Association and District Association level. She was honored to serve the Grand Chapter of Michigan, Order of Eastern Star as Grand Ruth in the Fitch/Peck Grand Family. She also served as Mother Advisor of Edwardsburg Assembly #68 International Order for Rainbow Girls for many years.



She was a member of the Edwardsburg Presbyterian Church, serving as an Elder and a Deacon; she also sang in the choir. After conducting genealogy research with her niece, Nancy Bowman, they gathered the documentation to become members of the Michigan Mayflower Society and the Daughters of the American Revolution through her Reed family line.



She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend, who will be remembered for her loving heart and spirit.



Family and friends may gather on Monday, May 20, 2019 from 4:30 - 7:30 PM at the Paul E. Mayhew Funeral Home, 26863 West Main Street, Edwardsburg. There will be an Eastern Star Memorial Service at 7:15 PM by the Chapter #476, Edwardsburg. The Service of Remembrance for Judy will be on Tuesday, May 21, 2019 at 12:00 Noon at the Edwardsburg Presbyterian Church, 68961 Lake Street, Edwardsburg, where all may gather for one hour before the service. Officiating will be Rev. Scott Scheel, Pastor. Interment will follow at Edwardsburg Cemetery in the Family Grave Lot.



Memorial donations may be made to , 200 Turwill Lane Suite 6, Kalamazoo, Michigan 49006.



