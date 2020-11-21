1/1
Judith Troeger
1954 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Judith's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Judith Troeger

Aug. 24, 1954 - Nov. 17, 2020

SOUTH BEND, IN - Judi Lea Troeger, 66, residing in South Bend, Indiana passed away at her home on Tuesday, November 17, 2020. Judi was born on August 24, 1954 in South Bend, Indiana to the late Richard Louis Troeger, Sr. and Doris Marilyn (Hurst) Troeger.

Judi is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Christopher Matthew and Rebecca Marie Popielski of Antioch, Illinois; her two granddaughters, Hannah Marie and Adele Kelly Popielski; and her brother and sister-in-law, Richard and Patty Troeger of Granger.

Judi received her Bachelor's degree from Ball State University and served as a librarian with St. Joseph County Public Library.

A private visitation for family will be held on Monday, November 30, 2020 at Palmer Funeral Home-River Park, 2528 Mishawaka Ave., South Bend, IN. Burial will follow at St. Joseph Valley Memorial Park, Granger, IN.

In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be offered to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, Memorial Giving, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Nov. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
30
Visitation
Palmer Funeral Homes
Send Flowers
NOV
30
Burial
St. Joseph Valley Memorial Park
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Palmer Funeral Homes
2528 Mishawaka Avenue
South Bend, IN 46615
(574) 289-2848
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Palmer Funeral Homes River Park / South Bend

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved