Judith Troeger
Aug. 24, 1954 - Nov. 17, 2020
SOUTH BEND, IN - Judi Lea Troeger, 66, residing in South Bend, Indiana passed away at her home on Tuesday, November 17, 2020. Judi was born on August 24, 1954 in South Bend, Indiana to the late Richard Louis Troeger, Sr. and Doris Marilyn (Hurst) Troeger.
Judi is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Christopher Matthew and Rebecca Marie Popielski of Antioch, Illinois; her two granddaughters, Hannah Marie and Adele Kelly Popielski; and her brother and sister-in-law, Richard and Patty Troeger of Granger.
Judi received her Bachelor's degree from Ball State University and served as a librarian with St. Joseph County Public Library.
A private visitation for family will be held on Monday, November 30, 2020 at Palmer Funeral Home-River Park, 2528 Mishawaka Ave., South Bend, IN. Burial will follow at St. Joseph Valley Memorial Park, Granger, IN.
In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be offered to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, Memorial Giving, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com
.