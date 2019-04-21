Judith “Judy” (Kelly) Wilkins



Oct. 8, 1950 - April 15, 2019



GRANGER, IN - Judith “Judy” (Kelly) Wilkins, 68, of Granger, IN, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, April 15, 2019, at IU Health Hospital, Indianapolis, with her loving husband by her side. Judy was born on October 8, 1950, to William Kelly & Harriet (Grimes) Kelly, both of whom passed away before her. On May 18, 2018, she married Douglas “Doug” Wilkins, the love of her life.



Judy is survived by her husband, Doug Wilkins of Granger, IN; her beloved dog, Stella; and daughters, Laurie A. (Randy) Main of Osceola, IN and Brooke M. (D.C.) Curry of Franklin, TN. She had three grandchildren whom she dearly loved, Zach Main, 21, of Osceola, IN, Jada Curry, 9, and Nelly Curry, 7, both of Franklin, TN. Judy also leaves behind her sister, Anita (Kelly) (Don) Wooley of Mishawaka, IN. Brothers-in-law, JERRY Reeder of Missouri and Larry Fultz of Elkhart, IN also survive. Sisters, Sharon (Kelly) Reeder and Billie Jean (Kelly) Fultz; and brother-in-law, Don Wooley, all preceded her in death. Judy was an amazing aunt to all her nieces and nephews, a fantastic teacher, and friend to so many, too many to mention. She will be greatly missed by all.



Judy is a 1969 graduate of Penn High School; she earned her Master's degree while studying at Anderson University, Indiana, and Argosy University, Online. The majority of her life and career involved teaching. “Miss Judy” taught the littlest minds in daycare and Pre-K, as well as college students. Judy also worked for First Presbyterian Church for many years. She volunteered much of her time in the food pantry at Albright United Methodist Church, where she was a parishioner. Judy retired shortly after marrying Doug, so they could spend more time together.



Judy had a huge faith in God and believed His plan was in place. She loved unconditionally and gave unselfishly. Judy cared for our dad, out of sincere, true love for him, and she considered us to be “her own”. We will forever miss her spunky personality, her radiant smile, and contagious laughter. Judy brought joy to the lives of many people, she was taken far too soon.



An Irish Blessing... May the road rise up to meet you, May the wind always be at your back, May the sun shine warm upon your face, The rain fall soft upon your fields, And until we meet again, May God hold you in the palm of His hand.



Judy's Celebration of Life will be held at Albright United Methodist Church, 504 W. Mishawaka Avenue, Mishawaka, IN 46545 on April 26, 2019, at 11:00 am, Pastor Mark Brock, officiating. Lunch will immediately follow. Private graveside service will be held at a later date. Hahn Funeral Home is entrusted with final arrangements. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the , P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123.