Judith Woltman



Nov. 13, 1942 - August 21, 2020



RIVERVIEW, FL - Judith A. Woltman of Riverview, FL, passed away Aug. 21, 2020 in Tampa, FL. Judith was born in South Bend, IN to John R. Humphreys Jr. and Sterling Macready on Nov. 13, 1942. She married Jim Woltman on Oct. 21, 1961 in South Bend, IN. Judith is preceded in death by her parents and daughter-in-law, Misty Woltman. Judith is survived by Jim Woltman, her loving husband of 58 years; her two children, Jimmy & Jackie (David Zinn); her brother, John Humphreys and sister, Katie Humphreys; and her grandchildren, Sam and Abigail Woltman, and Kristine and Ashley Bowen.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store