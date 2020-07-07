Judy Geyer



Jan. 21, 1948 - July 1, 2020



SOUTH BEND, IN - Judy Geyer, 72, passed away at her home in Merida, Yucatan, MX on July 1, 2020. She was born January 21, 1948 in Toledo, OH to Donna (Kolling) Coupe and Ross Huffman.



Before retirement, Judy held many jobs in the travel industry. She enjoyed traveling the world and loved reading and learning about new places. Yucatan, Mexico (Merida and Progreso) became her home for the last several years and held a special place in her heart. She was an animal lover and always had several dogs who were part of the family.



She is survived by her husband of 29 years, William Geyer of South Bend; and her children, Jerry Easterday (Val), Jeanine Hinsey (Carl), and Robin Easterday, all of South Bend, and Seth Easterday (Gretchen) of Evansville. She is also survived by her stepmother, Faye Huffman of Toledo; three sisters, Carol Gurzynski of Toledo, Joanie Reid of Michigan, and Wendy Howell of Maumee, OH, 11 grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren, several nieces, nephews, cousins, and many friends.



Judy is preceded in death by her parents, her stepfather, Fred Coupe, her brother, Ross Huffman, Jr., and one great-granddaughter.



Plans for a service in South Bend to celebrate Judy's life will be announced at a later date.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store