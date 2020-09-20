1/1
Judy K. Dombrowski
1952 - 2020
Judy K. Dombrowski

July 1, 1952 - Sept. 16, 2020

WALKERTON, IN - Judy K. Dombrowski, 68, passed away Wednesday in St. Joseph Regional Medical Center, Mishawaka. Judy was born July 1, 1952 in Wolf Lake, Indiana, to Joseph E. and Helen L. (Ludwick) Scott. She was a graduate of John Glenn High School and a lifelong Walkerton resident. On August 15, 1998, she married Anthony (Tony) Dombrowski. Judy practiced nursing for over 30 years. Judy loved to travel and cherished her photographs of all the great people and places she visited. She is survived by her husband of 22 years, Anthony (Tony) Dombrowski of Walkerton and a sister, Jean S. (Dale) Merkel of Pickerington, Ohio, two nephews, three nieces, and nine great-nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her mother and father, a brother, Daniel Scott; and two sisters, Ruth Ann Scott and Cynthia Nugent. Funeral Services will be held Monday, September 21, 2020, at 11 am in the Walkerton United Methodist Church, 1000 Georgia Street, with Pastor Denny Soule officiating. Burial will follow in Woodlawn Cemetery, Walkerton. Visitation will be one hour prior from 10 am to 11 am in the church. Social distancing and masks will be required. The Nusbaum-Elkin Funeral Home, Walkerton, is entrusted with arrangements.


Published in South Bend Tribune on Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
21
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Walkerton United Methodist Church
SEP
21
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Walkerton United Methodist Church
Funeral services provided by
Nusbaum-Elkin Funeral Home
408 Roosevelt Road
Walkerton, IN 46574
(574) 586-3444
