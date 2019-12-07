Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Judy Bierie
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Judy Ray Bierie

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Judy Ray Bierie Obituary
Judy Ray Bierie

Dec. 10, 1945 - Dec. 5, 2019

PLYMOUTH, IN - Judy Ray Bierie, 73, of Plymouth, Indiana passed away Thursday morning, December 5, 2019 at Katherine Kasper Home in Plymouth.

After graduation from Ball State, Judy was the band and choir director for 31 years at Oregon-Davis Schools.

Judy loved being with her family. She had many friends in Bluffton and Plymouth who became family to her.

She is survived by a niece, Nicole Michelle Bierie of Waterford, MI, a companion, Richard Featherstone of Plymouth, and good friends, John & Terri Hensler, and Dr. Joel & Lynn Schumacher of Plymouth.

Funeral services will be held at 12 Noon on Monday (Dec. 9) at the First Baptist Church in Bluffton with Pastor Les Cantrell officiating. Burial will follow at Six Mile Cemetery in Bluffton.

Calling hours will be held from 10 A.M. to 12 Noon on Monday at the church, prior to the service.

Memorials may be made in Judy's memory to the First Baptist Church in Bluffton.

Judy arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton. A complete obituary can be found at www.thomarich.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Dec. 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Judy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -