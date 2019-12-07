|
|
Judy Ray Bierie
Dec. 10, 1945 - Dec. 5, 2019
PLYMOUTH, IN - Judy Ray Bierie, 73, of Plymouth, Indiana passed away Thursday morning, December 5, 2019 at Katherine Kasper Home in Plymouth.
After graduation from Ball State, Judy was the band and choir director for 31 years at Oregon-Davis Schools.
Judy loved being with her family. She had many friends in Bluffton and Plymouth who became family to her.
She is survived by a niece, Nicole Michelle Bierie of Waterford, MI, a companion, Richard Featherstone of Plymouth, and good friends, John & Terri Hensler, and Dr. Joel & Lynn Schumacher of Plymouth.
Funeral services will be held at 12 Noon on Monday (Dec. 9) at the First Baptist Church in Bluffton with Pastor Les Cantrell officiating. Burial will follow at Six Mile Cemetery in Bluffton.
Calling hours will be held from 10 A.M. to 12 Noon on Monday at the church, prior to the service.
Memorials may be made in Judy's memory to the First Baptist Church in Bluffton.
Judy arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton. A complete obituary can be found at www.thomarich.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Dec. 7, 2019