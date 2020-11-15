1/2
Judy Smallwood
1942 - 2020

Judy Smallwood

Oct. 11, 1942 - Nov. 11, 2020

NILES, MI - Judy Kay Smallwood, age 78, of Niles was called home to be with her Lord and Savior on November 11, 2020.

Judy was born October 11, 1942 in Niles, Michigan to the late Edward and Betty Loos.

On May 12, 1962 she married Ralph L. Smallwood at a ceremony in Niles, Michigan. Together they shared 58 years of marriage.

Judy was employed by the Cass County Road Commission for 12 years and was honored as Employee of the Year in 1997. She was well-respected and appreciated by everyone for both her sincere interest in the lives of fellow employees and proficiency in her work.

Judy's heart for serving the Lord and genuine love for others was a thread that was woven all throughout her life. She was a Board Certified Biblical Counselor and Professional Life Coach which she used, along with her God given gifts, as Director of Counseling at Berrien Center Bible Church for 14 years. Because of her deep abiding love and personal relationship with Jesus Christ, she was able to point others in the direction of God's redemption and restoration in the lives of so many.

Judy is survived by her loving husband, Ralph Smallwood; children, Jeffrey (Sylvia) Smallwood of South Bend, Indiana and Steven (Sandy) Smallwood of Taylors, South Carolina, four grandchildren, and seven great-grandchildren. “Her children rise up, and call her blessed; her husband also, and he praises her” (Proverbs 31:28).

In keeping with Judy's wishes, her family will remember her privately.

Memories and condolences can be shared with her family at www.BrownFuneralHoneNiles.com.

The family of Judy Smallwood is being cared for by Brown Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Niles.


Published in South Bend Tribune on Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
