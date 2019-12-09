|
|
Julaine Ann Yoder
Nov. 17, 1936 - Dec. 6, 2019
OSCEOLA, IN - Julaine Ann Yoder, 83, of Osceola, died Friday, December 6, 2019 at the Elkhart Center for Hospice Care. The Woodstock, IL native was born November 17, 1936 to John Joseph & Eleanor Mae (Hohenstein) Sackman and was a lifelong Elkhart area resident. Julaine graduated from Elkhart High School with the Class of ‘55 and on November 13, 1955 she married Thomas J. Yoder in Elkhart. He survives after 64 years of marriage. Julaine was a homemaker and member of First Presbyterian Church in Elkhart and the Osceola Community Players. She was a Girl Scout and Cub Scout leader, former PTA President at Lincoln School, and she loved baking for family & friends. Julaine was preceded in death by her daughter-in-law, Mary L. Yoder. In addition to her husband, Thomas J. Yoder, Sr., Julaine is also survived by her children, Thomas J. Yoder, Jr. of Osceola, Timothy (Phon) Yoder of Elkhart, and Tamara K. Yoder of Osceola; her grandchildren, Brandon Michael (Amy) Yoder of Sidney, OH, Justin Thomas (Tia Vouros-Callahan) Yoder of Eugene, OR, and Julia Kay (Ryan) Wozniak of Chicago; her great-grandchildren, Rayna & Ava Yoder in Sidney, and Tyrian Yoder in Eugene; her sister, Colleen L. Goode of Elkhart; and her brother, Lonnie C. (Sally) Sackman of Sebring, FL. Funeral Services 2:00 Wednesday, December 11, 2019 in Chapel Hill Funeral Home, 10776 McKinley Hwy. with Rev. Dr. Sally Wicks of First Presbyterian Church officiating. Friends may call on Wednesday from 1-2pm in the funeral home. Burial in Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens. To share a remembrance of Julaine or to offer condolences to her family, please visit www.chapelhillmemorial.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Dec. 9, 2019