Julia F. Faulkner
1928 - 2020
Julia F. Faulkner

Sept. 22, 1928 - Sept. 29, 2020

BREMEN, IN - Julia Faye (King) Faulkner died Sept. 29 in her home. She was 92 years and one week old. She was born Sept. 22, 1928, the sixth of seven children to Fred & Elma (Crum) King. She graduated as valedictorian from Talma High School. On April 10, 1948 she married Bill Faulkner. He was the love of her lifetime! Mom never worked outside the home after she had us girls. She worked at making our house a home. We witnessed daily the love she and Dad shared. Mom packed Dad's lunch every day of his work life and always had a hot meal on the table. She was the room mother for our class, went on countless field trips, and attended years of Grandparent Days. Through every good time and every sad time in our lives, Mom was beside us. She was our never ending source of love and support. She deeply loved her two grandchildren and their spouses. Along with her two great-grandsons, they brought so much joy to her life! Mom was awarded a 45-year service pin from the Red Cross Bloodmobile. She enjoyed golfing well into her 80s and loved antiquing with her girls. She is survived by her daughters, Linné Faulkner & Mel Huff, grandson, Jerami & LoriDawn Huff; great-grandsons, Cole & Jace Huff, and granddaughter, Angie & Pat Luecke, as well as her sister, Charlotte (Richard) Massey of Arkansas, and many loved nieces and nephews. Preceding her in death was her husband Bill, daughter Tammy, sisters Hazel Kercher, Ruby Dinwoodie, Frances Miller, and Elvira Reed, brother Edward King, and son-in-law Tom Huff. Mom never saw her full value, but to us, she was everything. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 pm on Saturday, October 3 at Mishler Funeral Home, 2030 Indiana 331, Bremen. Due to limited space, the service will be streamed on the Mishler Funeral Home Facebook page. Memorial contributions in memory of Julia may be donated to the Huntington's Disease Society of America, 505 Eighth Avenue, Suite 902, New York, NY 10018. https://hdsa.org/get-involved/donation-opportunities/


Published in South Bend Tribune on Oct. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
3
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Mishler Funeral Home
