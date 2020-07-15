Julia L. Fekete
August 1, 1920 - July 11, 2020
MISHAWAKA, IN - Julia L. Fekete, 99, passed on Saturday at Creekside Village, Mishawaka. She was born August 1, 1920, to the late Steven & Lydia Farkas & was a lifelong area resident. She was also preceded in death by husband, John Fekete & two sisters, Mary Molnar & Helen Szczechowski. Julia is survived by many nieces & nephews. Per her wishes, she will be cremated. There will be a Memorial service 10am Mon., July 20 at Holy Trinity Episcopal Church, South Bend; her cremains will be interred at Highland Cemetery, South Bend. For condolences, please visit www.kaniewski.com
.