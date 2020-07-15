1/1
Julia L. Fekete
1920 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Julia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Julia L. Fekete

August 1, 1920 - July 11, 2020

MISHAWAKA, IN - Julia L. Fekete, 99, passed on Saturday at Creekside Village, Mishawaka. She was born August 1, 1920, to the late Steven & Lydia Farkas & was a lifelong area resident. She was also preceded in death by husband, John Fekete & two sisters, Mary Molnar & Helen Szczechowski. Julia is survived by many nieces & nephews. Per her wishes, she will be cremated. There will be a Memorial service 10am Mon., July 20 at Holy Trinity Episcopal Church, South Bend; her cremains will be interred at Highland Cemetery, South Bend. For condolences, please visit www.kaniewski.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Jul. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
20
Memorial service
10:00 AM
Holy Trinity Episcopal Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Kaniewski Funeral Homes
3545 North Bendix Drive
South Bend, IN 46628
(574) 277-4444
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Kaniewski Funeral Homes

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved