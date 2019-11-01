|
Julianne Barbara
(Uldin) Cooper
Sept. 13, 1941 - Oct. 30, 2019
SOUTH BEND, IN - Julianne Barbara (Uldin) Cooper, 78, residing in South Bend, Indiana passed away on Wednesday, October 30, 2019 at BellTower Health and Rehabilitation, Mishawaka.
Julianne was born on September 13, 1941 in South Bend to the late Howard F. Uldin and Marie (Rodgers) Uldin, and has been a lifelong resident of this area, graduating from James Whitcomb Riley High School. The joy of her heart was her personal relationship with Jesus Christ. She was a faithful follower of Jesus and delighted in reading her Bible. She enjoyed being a homemaker and raising her children. She worked for many years as a waitress at The Skillet Restaurant. Enjoying her Swedish Heritage, Julianne loved baking Swedish pastries. She and her husband Ronald loved camping at their cottage at Hemlock Lake, Marcellus, MI and traveling throughout upper Michigan. They also enjoyed attending car shows, going to the Grand Ole Opry, and attending Gaither Vocal Band concerts. She loved playing the piano, singing, and being a part of the Chorale at the former Calvary Temple Church. Julianne also cared deeply for animals, especially her cats.
In 1985, she was united in marriage to Ronald Cooper, who preceded her in death on October 13, 2015. She is survived by her daughters, Joelle (Don) Phillips of Elkhart and Kim Bonds of Mishawaka; stepdaughter, Vicky Rodgers of Mishawaka; and daughter-in-law, Tami Bancroft of Mishawaka. She is also survived by six grandchildren, Kirsten Durik, Brandon Snodgrass, Jay Dieringer, Caitlin Ferraro, Ashley Dieringer, and Tyler Bonds; many great-grandchildren; and her sister, Elaine (Richard) Bruntz of Georgia. Julianne was preceded in death by her parents, Howard and Marie Uldin; son, Scott Snodgrass; and grandson, Jordan Snodgrass.
Funeral services for Julianne will be at 4:00 PM Sunday, November 3, 2019 at Palmer Funeral Home River Park Chapel, 2528 Mishawaka Ave., South Bend, IN 46615 where friends may gather with the family two hours preceding services (2:00 PM to 4:00 PM). Memorial contributions may be made to Heartland Hospice, 230 W. Catalpa Dr., Suite D, Mishawaka, IN 46545. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Nov. 1, 2019