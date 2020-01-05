|
Julie Ann Haverstock
July 12, 1963 - Dec. 30, 2019
SOUTH BEND, IN - Julie Haverstock, 56, passed away peacefully Monday, December 30, 2019 in Memorial Hospital. Julie was born July 12, 1963 in South Bend to Frank and Carole (Gundeck) Toth. Her father, Frank, preceded her in death.
On June 19, 1989, Julie married her long-time love and husband of 30 years, Kent Haverstock. He survives along with their children, Joshua Haverstock and Kathy (Mickey) Sickmiller; grandchildren, Bentley and Ashlynn Sickmiller; her mother, Carole; sister, Jo Ann (Gerry) Mott; and brothers, Frank (Traci) Toth, Jr., John (Maria) Toth, and Michael (Amy) Toth.
Julie graduated from Riley High School. She was a hard-working woman who held two full-time jobs to provide a comfortable life for her family. Julie worked for St. Joseph Hospital in Mishawaka for 17 years and also worked for Liberty Mutual for many years. Her family meant the world to her, especially her grandchildren. Heaven has gained a loving, caring angel. Julie will live in our hearts and memories forever.
Per Julie's wishes no services will be held. St. Joseph Funeral Home is assisting the family. Condolences may be made at www.sjfh.net.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Jan. 5, 2020