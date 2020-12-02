Julie Comer Stogsdill
Oct. 30, 1959 - Nov. 28, 2020
GALIEN, MI - Julie Comer Stogsdill, 60, of Galien, MI, passed away on Saturday, November 28, 2020.
She was born to the late Robert and Betty Comer on October 30, 1959. After graduating high school she went to work at Fuller O'Brian Paints. She also worked at Notre Dame as an information tech. She married Kevin Stogsdill in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. In her free time she loved spending time with her horses, dogs, and cats.
She is survived by husband, Kevin Stogsdill; son, Chad (Tammy) Stogsdill; daughter, April (Garrett) Lynn Willcox; brothers, Denny Comer, Bruce, Comer, and John Comer, and her seven grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by parents, Robert and Betty Comer; and brother, Gary Comer.
Visitation for Julie will be held on Thursday, December 3, 2020 from 6-8 pm at Hoven Funeral Home, Buchanan. Funeral service will be held on Friday, December 4, 2020 at Smith's Chapel, 29858 Redfield St., Niles, MI 49120. Burial will follow at Smith's Chapel Cemetery. Online condolences can be made at www.hovenfunerals.com
