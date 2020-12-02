1/1
Julie Comer Stogsdill
1959 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Julie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Julie Comer Stogsdill

Oct. 30, 1959 - Nov. 28, 2020

GALIEN, MI - Julie Comer Stogsdill, 60, of Galien, MI, passed away on Saturday, November 28, 2020.

She was born to the late Robert and Betty Comer on October 30, 1959. After graduating high school she went to work at Fuller O'Brian Paints. She also worked at Notre Dame as an information tech. She married Kevin Stogsdill in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. In her free time she loved spending time with her horses, dogs, and cats.

She is survived by husband, Kevin Stogsdill; son, Chad (Tammy) Stogsdill; daughter, April (Garrett) Lynn Willcox; brothers, Denny Comer, Bruce, Comer, and John Comer, and her seven grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by parents, Robert and Betty Comer; and brother, Gary Comer.

Visitation for Julie will be held on Thursday, December 3, 2020 from 6-8 pm at Hoven Funeral Home, Buchanan. Funeral service will be held on Friday, December 4, 2020 at Smith's Chapel, 29858 Redfield St., Niles, MI 49120. Burial will follow at Smith's Chapel Cemetery. Online condolences can be made at www.hovenfunerals.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
3
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Hoven Funeral Home, Inc. - Buchanan
Send Flowers
DEC
4
Funeral service
Smith's Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Hoven Funeral Home, Inc. - Buchanan
414 East Front Street
Buchanan, MI 49107
(269) 695-2363
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Hoven Funeral Home, Inc. - Buchanan

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved