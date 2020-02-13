Home

Julie Marie (Bishop) Murphy

Julie Marie (Bishop) Murphy Obituary
Julie Marie (Bishop) Murphy

June 17, 1968 - Feb, 10, 2020

FT. WAYNE, IN - Julie Marie (Bishop) Murphy, age 51, died on Feb. 10, 2020, in Fort Wayne, IN. She was born on June 17, 1968 to Karen Alice (Ritter) Bishop and Francis “Bernie” Bernard Bishop in South Bend, IN. She attended Hay Elementary School, Andrew Jackson Middle School, and James Whitcomb Riley High School in South Bend. She had many friends and will be dearly missed. She married Richard Murphy in a ceremony at the Smoky Mountains in 2002. She then set up house in New Haven, IN where she lived with her loving husband and raised her children. She is survived by her husband; her children, Ryan (Mallory) Miller, Sean Flanagan, Alexis Cischke, and Eric Murphy; stepchildren, Samantha (Joshua) Cornish, Sandra Burge, and Stephanie (Anthony) Scheidler; her grandchildren, Charlotte, Delilah, Clark, Elliott, Izzy, Tristan, Noah, Josh, Sydney, Phoebe, and Bryce; her mother, Karen Alice Bishop; and her siblings, Douglas (Glenda) Bishop of Fort Wayne, Paula (Tedd) Bishop Schaffer, and Cynthia “Cindy” (Walter) Bishop Aberegg, all of South Bend. She was preceded in death by her father; her son, Shane Allen Bishop, who died at birth; and stepfather, Robert Emmons. Her Memorial service is 3pm, Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020, at Midwest Funeral Home and Cremation Society, 1415 W. Coliseum Blvd., Fort Wayne, IN 46808, with visitation one hour prior. A Celebration of Life will be held from 2-5pm on Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020 at South Field Village, 6450 Miami Circle, South Bend, IN 46614, with a luncheon provided. All are welcome to attend either or both events. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made out to the family for medical expenses.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Feb. 13, 2020
