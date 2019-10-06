Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lakeview Funeral Home & Crematory
247 W. Johnson Road
LaPorte, IN 46350
219-362-3100
Resources
More Obituaries for Julie Yuhouse
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Julie Michelle Yuhouse


1966 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Julie Michelle Yuhouse Obituary
Julie Michelle Yuhouse

Oct. 26, 1966 - Oct. 3, 2019

NEW CARLISLE, IN - Julie Michelle Yuhouse, 52, of New Carlisle, passed away unexpectedly at 10:29 a.m., Thursday, October 3, 2019 at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center, Mishawaka.

She was born October 26, 1966, in South Bend, Indiana, to Julius and Patricia (Gordon) Yuhouse.

Julie was a sales representative for E-Pak Machinery, La Porte, for seven years. She loved animals and enjoyed spending time with her beloved family and grandson.

On July 4, 2003, in Las Vegas, Nevada, she married the love of her life, Chad Wayne Dyer, who survives.

Also surviving are her parents, Julius and Patricia Yuhouse of New Carlisle; one son, Brandon (Starsha Powers) Wykoff of Tulsa, Oklahoma; one sister, Jill Yuhouse of Bowling Green, Kentucky; and one grandson, Ethan Wykoff.

Preceding her in death was her maternal grandmother, Vera Gordon.

Cremation will take place. A celebration of her life will be held at a later date. Lakeview Funeral Home & Crematory, 247 W. Johnson Rd., La Porte, (219) 362-3100 is caring for the arrangements.

Please send condolences to the family at www.LakeviewFHC.com.

Memorial contributions may be directed to the National Breast Cancer Foundation, Inc., 2600 Network Blvd. Ste. 300, Frisco, TX 75034 in memory of Julie Michelle Yuhouse.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Oct. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Julie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Lakeview Funeral Home & Crematory
Download Now