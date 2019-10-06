|
Julie Michelle Yuhouse
Oct. 26, 1966 - Oct. 3, 2019
NEW CARLISLE, IN - Julie Michelle Yuhouse, 52, of New Carlisle, passed away unexpectedly at 10:29 a.m., Thursday, October 3, 2019 at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center, Mishawaka.
She was born October 26, 1966, in South Bend, Indiana, to Julius and Patricia (Gordon) Yuhouse.
Julie was a sales representative for E-Pak Machinery, La Porte, for seven years. She loved animals and enjoyed spending time with her beloved family and grandson.
On July 4, 2003, in Las Vegas, Nevada, she married the love of her life, Chad Wayne Dyer, who survives.
Also surviving are her parents, Julius and Patricia Yuhouse of New Carlisle; one son, Brandon (Starsha Powers) Wykoff of Tulsa, Oklahoma; one sister, Jill Yuhouse of Bowling Green, Kentucky; and one grandson, Ethan Wykoff.
Preceding her in death was her maternal grandmother, Vera Gordon.
Cremation will take place. A celebration of her life will be held at a later date. Lakeview Funeral Home & Crematory, 247 W. Johnson Rd., La Porte, (219) 362-3100 is caring for the arrangements.
Please send condolences to the family at www.LakeviewFHC.com.
Memorial contributions may be directed to the National Breast Cancer Foundation, Inc., 2600 Network Blvd. Ste. 300, Frisco, TX 75034 in memory of Julie Michelle Yuhouse.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Oct. 6, 2019