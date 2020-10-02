Julius Bancer
March 17, 1935 - Sept. 29, 2020
GRANGER, IN - Julius “Jay” Bancer, 85, passed away Tuesday, September 29, 2020 in his home of natural causes. He was born March 17, 1935 in South Bend, where he lived all of his life except for two school years which were spent in Miami, FL.
Jay graduated from New Carlisle High School in 1954.
On May 23, 1959 in St. John's Catholic Church, South Bend, Jay married his forever love, the former Alyce Faye O'Connor, who survives. In addition to his loving wife of 61 years, he is survived by three children, Julie Anna (John) Penkala of Union, MI, John Joseph Bancer of Elkhart, and Alyson Blanche (Anthony) Brison of New Carlisle. All three children graduated from La Salle High School. Additionally, Julie graduated from IUSB; Joe was a star baseball catcher and helped La Salle to a sectional championship; Alyson played volleyball and softball, and after graduation, she was a general manager at the Bob Evans Restaurant. Jay is also survived by two grandchildren, Jamilynn (Evan) Ryan, who was an outstanding student and four-year starter and star volleyball player at Clay High School, and Alaina Brison, who is a hard-working student and driven swimmer.
Jay was preceded in death by brothers, Peter, Chet, Sam, Joe, and John Strykul; and sisters, Sophie Clemens, Mary Monroe Strykul, and Lucy McCuen. He is survived by sisters, Anna Schilens of Mesa, AZ and Helen Coddens of North Liberty.
Jay worked for The Associates for nine years in the computer department. Upon leaving, he became a salesman for Shelby Business Forms (later known as GAF, Uforma and Miami Systems). Jay's 36-year career was highlighted by being named Salesman of the Year in 1984 and 1988. The 1984 award was presented at the famous Paradise Resort in Nassau, Bahamas, where he quoted Shakespeare during his acceptance speech, “There comes a time in the affairs of man taken at the tide that will lead to great fame and fortune.” Jay was very thankful for the loyalty of his customers and the lasting friendships developed in the years of his service to them. He was also grateful for the training and support of Shelby personnel. As a father, he supported his children in their sports activities. He coached Northwest Little League and Post 50 baseball for ten years. He will be deeply missed.
Friends may visit with the family from 2:00-5:00pm on Sunday, October 4, 2020 at Palmer Funeral Home-Hickey Chapel, 17131 Cleveland Road, South Bend, IN. The family looks forward to visiting with you; please be respectful toward all and wear a face covering. Graveside services and burial for Jay will be held privately.
